Swansea City Midfielder Issues Final Goodbye After Relegation as Contract Expiry Edges Closer

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has given one final goodbye to fans in south Wales on social media following the club's relegation from the Premier League on Sunday.

Defeat against Stoke City on the final day ensured what had already seemed like a formality after the Swans recent run of results, and the club will now have to rebuild this summer as they look to claw their way back into the top flight.

But Swansea will be without midfielder Ki next season as the South Korea international enters the final few weeks of his contract at the Liberty Stadium.

"It was a great privilege to play for Swansea for 5 years," Ki wrote on his official Instagram account. "Just want to say thanks to all Swansea fans who always gave passionate support to us every single game. 

"The last couple of years personally I felt sorry to the fans about our inconsistent performance on the pitch and really feel frustrated and disappointed about what happened to us today, but I believe Swansea will come back stronger and will find the philosophy of Swansea football club for the fans. 

"Also big thanks to all my teammates it was a great joy to work with you guys on and off the pitch I wish all the best of luck in the future to everyone once again thanks."

The former Celtic midfielder first moved to Swansea in 2012, and the 29-year-old also spent some time on loan at Sunderland early in his career in south Wales.

But after six years on the books at the Liberty Stadium, Ki will now look to secure first team football elsewhere as the 29-year-old searches for what could be the last major contract of his career.

