Chris Hughton Signs New 3-Year Deal With Brighton After Ensuring Premier League Survival

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the agreement of a new three-year deal with manager Chris Hughton.

The 59-year-old took the side up to the Premier League last season and succeeded in keeping them there, garnering 40 points to ensure safety in what was a very competitive campaign for places.

A statement on the club's website read: "Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a new contract with first-team manager Chris Hughton."

Club chairman Tony Bloom commented on the development, congratulating the manager on his achievement and thanking him for a 'wonderful season'.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“Chris’s record as our manager is absolutely superb, he has been great for the club and his measured and calm approach brings out the very best in all around him," Bloom remarked.


“Our first-ever Premier League season has been a brilliant experience for the club, with some iconic moments, including an unforgettable night at the Amex against Manchester United to secure our Premier League status earlier this month. 

“Chris’s diligent approach is respected across football. He thoroughly deserves his new contract and on behalf of everyone at the Albion I’d like to thank him for a wonderful season.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)