Chris Hughton Signs New 3-Year Deal With Brighton After Ensuring Premier League Survival

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the agreement of a new three-year deal with manager Chris Hughton.

The 59-year-old took the side up to the Premier League last season and succeeded in keeping them there, garnering 40 points to ensure safety in what was a very competitive campaign for places.

A statement on the club's website read: "Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a new contract with first-team manager Chris Hughton."

Club chairman Tony Bloom commented on the development, congratulating the manager on his achievement and thanking him for a 'wonderful season'.

“Chris’s record as our manager is absolutely superb, he has been great for the club and his measured and calm approach brings out the very best in all around him," Bloom remarked.





“Our first-ever Premier League season has been a brilliant experience for the club, with some iconic moments, including an unforgettable night at the Amex against Manchester United to secure our Premier League status earlier this month.

“Chris’s diligent approach is respected across football. He thoroughly deserves his new contract and on behalf of everyone at the Albion I’d like to thank him for a wonderful season.”