Former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta has emerged as the No. 1 candidate to take over Arsene Wenger's vacated hotseat at Arsenal, despite having no managerial experience.

According to Sky Sports, the Spaniard - who has been working as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City - fits the profile that Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis is looking for.

Gazidis is searching for a head coach to fit into the Gunners' new management structure; it is believed that the club are looking for a less 'hands on' figure at the helm having overseen a modernized staff restructure.

This bodes well for Arteta, given his lack of experience at dealing with a wider range of factors other than players.

Gazidis wants progressive football at the Emirates to continue under the new boss while embodying the values of Arsenal. The Gunners chief also wants focus on developing young players, and isn't afraid of making a bold appointment to succeed Arsene Wenger.

The north London club, who have missed out on Champions League football for a second successive season, are hoping to make an appointment before the World Cup kicks off.

Alongside his head of football relations Raul Sanllehi and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, Gazidis has been discussing a list of candidates to succeed Wenger after 22 years of the Frenchman being in charge.

Hoffenheim's Julian Nagelsmann, Monaco's Leonardo Jardim and Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri have been touted for the role, but the former and latter options have both declared their intention to remain at their respective clubs.

Leaving Arsenal along with Wenger are the Frenchman's coaches Boro Primorac, Neil Banfield, Gerry Peyton and Tony Colbert, while physio Colin Lewin has lost his job after 23 years of service.

Whoever does get the job will be allowed to bring in their own backroom staff, and it is looking increasingly likely that the Gunners' former club captain will be appointed.