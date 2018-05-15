Palace & Newcastle Show Interest in PSG Star as Report Reveals Player Is 'Keen to Settle in London'

Surprising news broke on Monday evening when Paris Saint-Germain stopper Alphonse Areola was linked to a potential move to Crystal Palace.

Newcastle and Napoli were also sounded out as potential suitors, however it is claimed that Palace hold the advantage over their rivals in the hunt for the Frenchman.

According to France Football, Areola has bought a house in London, which is described as the 'city his wife loves'.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

If any move were to materialise, the signing would prove quite the coup for the Eagles. The 25-year-old Frenchman has been PSG's first choice stopper this season, having usurped former no.1 Kevin Trapp.

Despite establishing himself as PSG's main man, doubts still remain over the keeper's future, as the French champions continue to be linked with a number of high profile goalkeepers.

The news will come as some surprise to Crystal Palace fans, as the club have an agreement in place to sign Getafe keeper Vicente Guaita, who's current deal at the club expires next month.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

The Premier League club announced that Guaita had signed a pre-contract agreement under the Bosman ruling back in February.

The agreement does little to support the recent claims in France that the club are looking to bring Areola in, however should the deal fail, which seems unlikely, Areola would prove a more than capable alternative.

Newcastle's interest also seems suspect. It was reported that Rafael Benitez is an admirer of the stopper, but with the Magpies set to sign up Martin Dubravka on a permanent deal and with contract offers also on the table for deputies Rob Elliot and Karl Darlow, any move for the PSG stopper seems unlikely.