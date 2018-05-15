Seb Larsson & Martin Olsson Headed to Russia As Sweden Announce Their 2018 FIFA World Cup Squad

Sweden have announced their 23-man squad ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which is set to kick off in Russia next month.

The Blagult unveiled the players who will be boarding the plane to represent their country in said tournament via their official website on Tuesday, with manager Janne Andersson explaining the thinking process behind the selections.

Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/GettyImages

"The basic idea has been, when it comes to planning, preparation and troop, not to worry about it too much, but to see it as usual," he said. "Then it is clear that there are some things that differ and it affects.





"Every fourth year there is the World Championships, we take out troops quite often otherwise, but this squad may be four years for the next time to take out - if you are with. That makes the dignity of it become much more emotional to me, either bring someone or do not bring someone.

Here is the 23 players in our World Cup Squad. pic.twitter.com/reNRm1EQ9z — 🇸🇪 (@SwedeStats) May 15, 2018

"That means so much more for a football player, of course, than usual for the withdrawal of troops. It's because you've founded extra, extra careful on everything, so it is."

Swansea defender Martin Olsson has made the squad, while Hull City's Seb Larsson has been selected as well. Arsenal target and Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg has also been included and is tipped to have a productive campaign.

But Crotone midfielder Marcus Rohden apparently left Andersson with the hardest decision to make.

"We want a midfielder who can also play centrally in order to cover up there, both tactically and if we were to get injuries and shutdowns," the manager explained.

"It's good to have some players in the squad that can play in multiple positions. Therefore, we have chosen to take Marcus Rohdén as the fourth outfield champion."