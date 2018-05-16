Antoine Griezmann Likens Diego Simeone to Sir Alex Ferguson as Atletico Go for European Glory

May 16, 2018

Antoine Griezmann has compared the "historic" achievements of his Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone to those of the legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Simeone has led Atletico to unprecedented success since his arrival in December 2011, winning the Europa League, Copa del Rey, and La Liga in 2013/14, as well as reaching two Champions League finals.

Atletico are set to finish ahead of their city rivals Real Madrid for the first time since that historic triumph, and they could end the campaign with another trophy by beating Marseille in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Speaking to UEFA.com, Griezmann praised the incredible impact that Simeone has had for Atleti.

"What 'Cholo' is doing for the club is historic," Griezmann said. "It's like what [Sir Alex] Ferguson did with Manchester United and hopefully he will win trophies and take the team to the top level because he deserves it. 

"I hope he will make history with the club because, thanks to him, we are here.

"You learn a lot under him. I think he's the best tactical and defensive coach in the world and he shows that year in, year out. It's a joy to work with him. 

"He identifies every player's weaknesses and tries to improve them, making you a more complete player. He has helped me grow both on a personal and professional level."

This season will be the fourth consecutive year in which Griezmann has scored over 25 goals for Atletico. It is widely believed that he will join Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Simeone will be absent from the touchline for Wednesday's final after he was sent to the stands in the semi final first leg against Arsenal, and later banned.

