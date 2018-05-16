Arsenal Target Left 'Disappointed' by Recent Contact as OGC Nice Join Race for New Manager

May 16, 2018

Patrick Viera has been contacted by Arsenal over the vacant managerial position at the Emirates, but the former Gunners midfielder felt that the discussion was nothing more than a "token gesture" from the club, according to Sky Sports.

The north London side have shortlisted a number of potential managers as they step up their search in replacing Arsène Wenger this summer, with another former player in Mikel Arteta also being considered for the job.

But Viera, who is currently the head coach of MLS side New York City, is understood to have been left disappointed by recent contact with his former club.


The 41-year-old has been considered as a hot favourite to take over at the Emirates next season, but the "token gesture" from Arsenal has alerted other clubs to the possibility of appointing Viera this summer.

It has been suggested by French media outlet Nice-Matin that Viera is now a target of Ligue 1 side OGC Nice. Les Aiglons are expected to lose current manager Lucien Favre this summer - with Borussia Dortmund his likely destination - and the former Arsenal midfielder is a top target for the hierarchy on the French Riviera.

Nice have been in fine form under Favre and they have secured an impressive sixth-placed finish this season, which was a drop on their overachievement of finishing third last year.

But the 60-year-old is now expected to make the step up to take over in Dortmund, having previously had experience in the Bundesliga following an eight-year spell with Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hertha BSC.

Favre has previously been a target for Arsenal, but with the Swiss manager looking increasingly likely to take over at the Westfalenstadion, and having seemingly allianated Viera, the Gunners must now turn their attentions elsewhere.

