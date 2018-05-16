Lads on Tour: Jack Wilshere Accepts Random Fan's Invite to Zante Holiday After World Cup Snub

Jack Wilshere appears to have put the news that he will not be in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup behind him already, as he prepares to jet off to the Greek islands with his new Twitter friends.

Reports recently emerged that the 26-year-old Arsenal midfielder will not be on the plane, which has caused widespread debate about whether the Englishmen should have earned a place in the squad.

Will fierce debate raged on across Twitter, one user instead saw a crafty opportunity to add an extra lad to their Zante trip over the summer.

@JackWilshere oright lad i know you're not off world cup so fancy coming Zante with me and the lads let me know sound x — Will Palacios (@ItsWillP) May 16, 2018

Twitter use @ItsWillP wrote to the Arsenal star: "Oright lad i know you're not off world cup so fancy coming Zante with me and the lads let me know sound x"

Wilshere picked up on the tweet and gleefully 'accepted' the invitation as he looks to find a last-minute holiday now that his summer is free.

🤣🤣 let me know the dates and I'm in https://t.co/6PgPvhg77X — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) May 16, 2018

The midfielder has had well-documented struggles with injuries over the past few years, which has heavily hampered his career progression, but Wilshere is hopeful that he will be fit enough to board the flight to Zante with Will and the lads.

"Let me know the dates and I'm in," Wilshere replied.





He may well be taking the invitation seriously, as he followed up: 'Can I bring the baby as well?'

Can i bring the baby aswell? https://t.co/fWLpEGZgB6 — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) May 16, 2018

The midfielder's future at Arsenal is yet to be resolved, with conflicting reports as to whether or not he will sign a new contract at Emirates Stadium to extend his stay at the club beyond this summer.