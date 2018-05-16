Lads on Tour: Jack Wilshere Accepts Random Fan's Invite to Zante Holiday After World Cup Snub

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

Jack Wilshere appears to have put the news that he will not be in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup behind him already, as he prepares to jet off to the Greek islands with his new Twitter friends.

Reports recently emerged that the 26-year-old Arsenal midfielder will not be on the plane, which has caused widespread debate about whether the Englishmen should have earned a place in the squad.

Will fierce debate raged on across Twitter, one user instead saw a crafty opportunity to add an extra lad to their Zante trip over the summer.

Twitter use @ItsWillP wrote to the Arsenal star: "Oright lad i know you're not off world cup so fancy coming Zante with me and the lads let me know sound x"

Wilshere picked up on the tweet and gleefully 'accepted' the invitation as he looks to find a last-minute holiday now that his summer is free.

The midfielder has had well-documented struggles with injuries over the past few years, which has heavily hampered his career progression, but Wilshere is hopeful that he will be fit enough to board the flight to Zante with Will and the lads.

"Let me know the dates and I'm in," Wilshere replied.


He may well be taking the invitation seriously, as he followed up: 'Can I bring the baby as well?' 

The midfielder's future at Arsenal is yet to be resolved, with conflicting reports as to whether or not he will sign a new contract at Emirates Stadium to extend his stay at the club beyond this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)