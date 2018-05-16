Liverpool have been given an unexpected boost prior ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26.

Midfielder Emre Can - who hasn't played for his club since injuring his back in Liverpool's 5-0 win over Watford in March - was included in the party which flew out to Marbella on Wednesday for a four-day training camp.

According to the Liverpool website, Can will not initially take part in full training in Spain, as his fitness will be closely monitored to ascertain whether or not he is ready to train with the rest of the squad. However, if he can prove that he has made sufficient progress since his injury, he could even be included in the final squad for the clash in Kiev.

As well as being a boost for Liverpool, it will surely be a boost for the German international if he is involved in the Champions League final, after suffering the disappointment of being left out of Germany's provisional 27-man World Cup squad - especially considering that goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who has missed most of the Bundesliga season with injury, was nevertheless included in Joachim Löw's squad.

Can's performances for Liverpool have inevitably been overshadowed recently by the exploits of the Reds' front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané. However, he has still impressed in the Premier League this season, contributing three goals and four assists, as well as achieving an 85% pass success rate.

He also scored a memorable volley against Watford last year, which was rated as the Goal of the Season by the BBC's Match of the Day program in May 2017.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out injured, any reinforcements to Liverpool's midfield will be welcome against the might of Real Madrid. The clash could prove Can's last outing for the Reds with a summer free transfer to Juventus seemingly now inevitable.