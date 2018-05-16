Emre Can Could Return for Liverpool in Champions League Final

Liverpool have been given an unexpected boost prior ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26.

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

Liverpool have been given an unexpected boost prior ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26.

Midfielder Emre Can - who hasn't played for his club since injuring his back in Liverpool's 5-0 win over Watford in March - was included in the party which flew out to Marbella on Wednesday for a four-day training camp.

According to the Liverpool website, Can will not initially take part in full training in Spain, as his fitness will be closely monitored to ascertain whether or not he is ready to train with the rest of the squad. However, if he can prove that he has made sufficient progress since his injury, he could even be included in the final squad for the clash in Kiev.

As well as being a boost for Liverpool, it will surely be a boost for the German international if he is involved in the Champions League final, after suffering the disappointment of being left out of Germany's provisional 27-man World Cup squad - especially considering that goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who has missed most of the Bundesliga season with injury, was nevertheless included in Joachim Löw's squad.

Can's performances for Liverpool have inevitably been overshadowed recently by the exploits of the Reds' front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané. However, he has still impressed in the Premier League this season, contributing three goals and four assists, as well as achieving an 85% pass success rate.

He also scored a memorable volley against Watford last year, which was rated as the Goal of the Season by the BBC's Match of the Day program in May 2017.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out injured, any reinforcements to Liverpool's midfield will be welcome against the might of Real Madrid. The clash could prove Can's last outing for the Reds with a summer free transfer to Juventus seemingly now inevitable.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)