Players & Journalists React on Twitter to England's World Cup Squad Announcement

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

England players, pundits and other figures from the football world have posted their reactions to Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad, which was announced on Wednesday afternoon.


Kyle Walker and Marcus Rashford are among the players to have reacted so far, with the latter paying a sweet tribute to his mum for her dedication through his life growing up as a young footballer.

Several others included in the squad have tweeted to speak of the 'honour' that has been bestowed upon them, with it clear to see that plenty of dreams have been made a reality this afternoon.




Meanwhile, James Milner tweeted his congratulations to Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson, who have both made the squad.

Milner tweeted the perfect picture, taken from a previous training session, which shows Jordan Henderson smiling and Alexander-Arnold cupping his mouth in shock.

"Congrats to these two for making the @England World Cup squad," he wrote, "don't look so shocked Trent, you deserve it!"

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker was also pleased to see Alexander-Arnold's inclusion, and also hailed Southgate for naming Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the squad.

ESPN journalist Rob Dawson, who is their Manchester United correspondent, has praised the four United players included in the squad, but has also expressed his dismay that Chris Smalling has been left out of the squad, despite being a key figure in United's solid defence.

Journalist Henry Winter has pointed out that a lot of the squad have come through Football League clubs, while others have had experience of non-league. Winter, of the Times, hailed the importance of the English football pyramid.

Meanwhile, the Mirror's John Cross hailed Southgate for being 'bold and brutal' in selecting his squad for the tournament in Russia.

Cross is certainly right, as Southgate has named six players under the age of 23 in his squad, including Eric Dier and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There were more potential young candidates for a spot, with Jadon Sancho and Ademola Lookman among those to be tipped, but Southgate also needs a blend of 'experience' in his squad.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)