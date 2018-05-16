Players & Journalists React on Twitter to England's World Cup Squad Announcement

England players, pundits and other figures from the football world have posted their reactions to Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad, which was announced on Wednesday afternoon.





Kyle Walker and Marcus Rashford are among the players to have reacted so far, with the latter paying a sweet tribute to his mum for her dedication through his life growing up as a young footballer.

Several others included in the squad have tweeted to speak of the 'honour' that has been bestowed upon them, with it clear to see that plenty of dreams have been made a reality this afternoon.

Honoured to be able to represent @England at the 2018 World Cup! Can't wait to get there and do the fans proud! Thank you for all your kind messages! pic.twitter.com/Wtcc3BsNy7 — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) May 16, 2018

After years of you standing on the touch line in the cold and rain, Mum we're off to the World Cup! 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/JOCj5oBCtN — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 16, 2018

Maybe this picture said I was gonna live my dream and go to a World Cup... dreams do come true 👀😊🤘🏾🦁 pic.twitter.com/kSM8VORdp0 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 16, 2018

What an honour! No words to describe the feeling right now..... Can’t wait to get going! See you in Russia 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🦁🦁🦁 — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) May 16, 2018

It's an honour to be named in the England squad for the World Cup. It's a dream come true! Get me to Russia!! 🦁⚽️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/D8EjN8z5EI — Dele (@dele_official) May 16, 2018





Dreamt of going to a World Cup since I was a kid. Today that dream come true, an honour to represent the 3 Lions this summer! 🦁 @England pic.twitter.com/e6c8agtVar — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) May 16, 2018





An honour to be named in the @England squad. Can't wait for my first World Cup and to meet up with the lads. We will give it our all 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/BEZJJki7Sv — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) May 16, 2018





Meanwhile, James Milner tweeted his congratulations to Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson, who have both made the squad.

Milner tweeted the perfect picture, taken from a previous training session, which shows Jordan Henderson smiling and Alexander-Arnold cupping his mouth in shock.

"Congrats to these two for making the @England World Cup squad," he wrote, "don't look so shocked Trent, you deserve it!"

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker was also pleased to see Alexander-Arnold's inclusion, and also hailed Southgate for naming Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the squad.

Congrats to these two for making the @England World Cup squad - don't look so shocked Trent, you deserve it! pic.twitter.com/i3pmYXNEXJ — James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 16, 2018

Here is the England squad. Congratulations to all. Particularly pleased that Gareth has gone with the exciting young double of double-barrelled prospects, Loftus-Cheek and Alexander-Arnold. Good luck. pic.twitter.com/2SkAY8SKcc — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 16, 2018

ESPN journalist Rob Dawson, who is their Manchester United correspondent, has praised the four United players included in the squad, but has also expressed his dismay that Chris Smalling has been left out of the squad, despite being a key figure in United's solid defence.

Journalist Henry Winter has pointed out that a lot of the squad have come through Football League clubs, while others have had experience of non-league. Winter, of the Times, hailed the importance of the English football pyramid.

Rashford, Lingard, Jones and Young all deserve their places in the England squad but think Smalling can feel a bit hard done by. A regular in one of the best defences in the country and barely even considered. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) May 16, 2018

Southgate's #EnglandSquad packed with players whose careers began at @EFL clubs (and some with non-League experience), a reminder of the importance of the English pyramid. And why @premierleague clubs should contribute more in trickle-down payments. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) May 16, 2018

Gareth Southgate has shown he's bold and brutal by making brave calls selecting 2018 World Cup squad. My verdict: https://t.co/1zBqxX85h9 — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) May 16, 2018

Meanwhile, the Mirror's John Cross hailed Southgate for being 'bold and brutal' in selecting his squad for the tournament in Russia.

Cross is certainly right, as Southgate has named six players under the age of 23 in his squad, including Eric Dier and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There were more potential young candidates for a spot, with Jadon Sancho and Ademola Lookman among those to be tipped, but Southgate also needs a blend of 'experience' in his squad.