Arsenal Midfielder Jack Wilshere Claims He 'Should' Be in England's WC Squad After Omission

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has revealed his disappointment at being left out of England's World Cup squad for the tournament later this summer and believes his recent fitness and form warrant inclusion.

The 26-year-old had been tipped by many to feature in Gareth Southgate's set-up after featuring more readily in Arsenal's team under Arsene Wenger this term, finishing the 2017/18 season with three assists and a goal in 20 Premier League games.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

However, Wilshere was ultimately omitted from the squad announced on Wednesday, with Eric Dier, Fabian Delph, Jordan Henderson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard all preferred.

Wilshere took to Twitter on Thursday evening, writing: "Think it's about time I had my say...It goes without saying that I’m naturally incredibly disappointed to have been left out of the England squad for the World Cup. I’ve felt fit, sharp and strong all season and believe I should be in the squad!"





Wilshere was also left off Southgate's standby list, with Liverpool's Adam Lallana, West Brom's Jake Livermore and Bournemouth's Lewis Cook the midfield options should a member of the chosen squad have to withdraw.

Wilshere looked as though he had brought himself back into the international reckoning after a series of good performances earned him a call up for friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy back in March.

However, a knee problem scuppered his chances of winning a first cap since Euro 2016 and doubts over his injury record still remain.

Wilshere has made 34 appearances for the Three Lions since making his debut in 2010, with his two goals coming in a Euro 2016 qualifier against Slovenia.