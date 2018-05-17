Arsenal Midfielder Jack Wilshere Claims He 'Should' Be in England's WC Squad After Omission

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has revealed his disappointment at being left out of England's World Cup squad for the tournament later this summer and believes his recent fitness and form warrant inclusion.

The 26-year-old had been tipped by many to feature in Gareth Southgate's set-up after featuring more readily in Arsenal's team under Arsene Wenger this term, finishing the 2017/18 season with three assists and a goal in 20 Premier League games.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

However, Wilshere was ultimately omitted from the squad announced on Wednesday, with Eric Dier, Fabian Delph, Jordan Henderson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard all preferred.

Wilshere took to Twitter on Thursday evening, writing: "Think it's about time I had my say...It goes without saying that I’m naturally incredibly disappointed to have been left out of the England squad for the World Cup. I’ve felt fit, sharp and strong all season and believe I should be in the squad!"


Wilshere was also left off Southgate's standby list, with Liverpool's Adam Lallana, West Brom's Jake Livermore and Bournemouth's Lewis Cook the midfield options should a member of the chosen squad have to withdraw.

Wilshere looked as though he had brought himself back into the international reckoning after a series of good performances earned him a call up for friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy back in March.

However, a knee problem scuppered his chances of winning a first cap since Euro 2016 and doubts over his injury record still remain.

Wilshere has made 34 appearances for the Three Lions since making his debut in 2010, with his two goals coming in a Euro 2016 qualifier against Slovenia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)