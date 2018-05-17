Jose Mourinho Drops Subtle Hint About Identity of New Manchester United Assistant Manager

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has said that his new assistant manager will be somebody he has previously worked with.

Speaking in a lengthy interview with Portuguese newspaper Record (via Sport Witness), Mourinho paid tribute to his outgoing assistant mangager Rui Faria and interestingly said that he wants two new coaches, who he can train into his way of thinking.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

“No," he replied, when asked if he could reveal who his new assistant will be.

"It’s a person coming who worked with me before but I can’t say the name because he’s still linked to another club. Michael Carrick becomes a coach on the pitch but I’m looking for two new people on the team. Good coaches there are many, but I like to make my assistants.

"I do not like trained coaches, I like to shape them in my way of thinking and they grow with me and I also grow with them.”

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

His new assistant will replace long-term colleague and friend Rui Faria, who left the club earlier this month.

“I’m sad for my friend,” Mourinho said when asked about Faria's departure.





Asked why, he said: “As a friend, I think he’s prepared for everything - and for those who do not know Rui, I’ll say that he is an example of honesty and knowing how to be. He decided to stay home for a few months but when he gets back to work he doesn’t need to follow the course of most of the Portuguese coaches, and that is to do well in Portugal before leaving.”

Asked if Faria could manage a Champions League club, Mourinho added: “I think so, he has direct entry into the Champions League. He doesn’t need another way.”