Jose Mourinho Drops Subtle Hint About Identity of New Manchester United Assistant Manager

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has said that his new assistant manager will be somebody he has previously worked with.

Speaking in a lengthy interview with Portuguese newspaper Record (via Sport Witness), Mourinho paid tribute to his outgoing assistant mangager Rui Faria and interestingly said that he wants two new coaches, who he can train into his way of thinking.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

“No," he replied, when asked if he could reveal who his new assistant will be.

"It’s a person coming who worked with me before but I can’t say the name because he’s still linked to another club. Michael Carrick becomes a coach on the pitch but I’m looking for two new people on the team. Good coaches there are many, but I like to make my assistants. 

"I do not like trained coaches, I like to shape them in my way of thinking and they grow with me and I also grow with them.”

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

His new assistant will replace long-term colleague and friend Rui Faria, who left the club earlier this month. 

“I’m sad for my friend,” Mourinho said when asked about Faria's departure.


Asked why, he said: “As a friend, I think he’s prepared for everything - and for those who do not know Rui, I’ll say that he is an example of honesty and knowing how to be. He decided to stay home for a few months but when he gets back to work he doesn’t need to follow the course of most of the Portuguese coaches, and that is to do well in Portugal before leaving.”

Asked if Faria could manage a Champions League club, Mourinho added: “I think so, he has direct entry into the Champions League. He doesn’t need another way.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)