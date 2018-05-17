Jose Mourinho to Let Scott McTominay Leave on Loan if He Secures Deals for Top Midfield Targets

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is understood to be contemplating a loan move for young midfielder Scott McTominay despite the player putting several great performances in during the season.

The 21-year-old has made 23 appearances for the Red Devils so far and could feature in the weekend's FA Cup final against Chelsea. He was also given special recognition by his manager, winning the club's first Manager’s Player of the Year Award.

McTominay garnered high praise from the Portuguese gaffer throughout the term. But Mourinho could send him on loan if he secures his midfield targets, according to Metro.

There is a need for a new face in midfield, with Michael Carrick set to join the backroom staff. And United could be made even lighter if Marouane Fellaini rejects another contract offer.

United have been linked with Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred and Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in recent times. And if they manage to recruit both of them, or any other midfield pair for that matter, then it would be difficult for Mourinho to give the youngster minutes next season.

Metro are claiming that United have already rejected four loan offers for McTominay, but things could change if they sign more midfielders this summer.

Mourinho has high hopes for the Scottish starlet and views him as a player with a bright United future, but there are concerns over his growth being stunted by a lack of regular minutes and he could make a temporary exit in the summer.

If it does come to that, it will likely be at a Premier League club as that would be best for both the player and United.