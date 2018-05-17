Lionel Messi Hands Real Madrid Unlikely Compliment & Laments Shock Champions League Exit

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has handed rivals Real Madrid some high praise, claiming that they have the best players in the world position for position.

The crafty Argentinian notes that, while Barca are similarly built, Madrid can win games even if they're playing badly, something typified by their run to the Champions League final despite being seemingly outclassed by most of their opposition.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

"Position by position, Madrid have the best players in the world," Messi said in an interview with TyC Sports. "[Barca] do as well, but Madrid have something that only they have. When they play badly, they still get results. We have to be the far superior side to win."

The Catalan side made quite the mess of their own European campaign, going out in the quarter final stage courtesy of AS Roma despite claiming a 4-1 advantage in the first leg.

"The Champions League [loss was a mistake]," he lamented. "Given the [4-1] advantage we had before the second leg, we [should have reached] the semi final. It was a huge disappointment.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"[But] it motivates me to see Madrid in the Champions League final again; to see them winning leagues. I want to win the Champions League every year. I want to be a league champion every year -- it's what we all want."

The forward also touched on the rumours linking him with a Pep Guardiola reunion at Manchester City, claiming that the only way he will play alongside compatriot Sergio Aguero at club level is if the City forward joins Barcelona.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Messi will be hoping to end his ten-year international drought with Argentina in this year's FIFA World Cup after several disappointments. La Albiceleste won their last piece of silverware in the 2008 Olympics, going home with the gold. 

Yet that's hardly something for Messi to look back on, especially as he's been to a World Cup final.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)