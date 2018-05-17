Report Claims Jurgen Klopp Met With Super Agent Mino Raiola to Discuss Two Transfer Targets

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Mino Raiola have met, reportedly to discuss possible deals for two of the 'super agent's' clients, namely Gianluigi Donnarumma and Justin Kluivert.

TuttoMercatoWeb (TMW) reports that Milan's Donnarumma was the main topic of conversation, with Liverpool still interested in adding to their goalkeeping numbers, despite the form of Loris Karius.

Karius has improved since Klopp made him first choice at Anfield ahead of Simon Mignolet, but some remain unconvinced, while reports have suggested that the Reds want a more reliable goalkeeper who can be their regular number one for years to come.

Rumours: Jürgen Klopp has recently held talks with Mino Raiola over a possible move for his client goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Liverpool boss looks to solidify the goalkeeper position for years to come (@TuttoMercatoWeb) pic.twitter.com/ERIL2t7ykD — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) May 17, 2018

Liverpool have even been linked with Donnarumma's countryman Gianluigi Buffon after he confirmed that he will be leaving Juventus, but Donnarumma would make much more sense because of his age.

Paris Saint-Germain have also met with Raiola about Donnarumma but Liverpool will keep close tabs on the situation. TMW indicates that the Reds are yet to bid for the young Italian though.

The other player up for discussion was Justin Kluivert, the 19-year-old Ajax striker and son of Netherlands legend Patrick Kluivert. The highly rated young winger has also been linked with Manchester United and Roma.

Liverpool finished fourth in the Premier League and have a Champions League final against Real Madrid to come but Klopp is not resting on his laurels, with Naby Keita already set to join the Reds from RB Leipzig this summer after agreeing a deal last year.

Liverpool will begin work on next season's squad after the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 26.