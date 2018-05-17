Report Claims Jurgen Klopp Met With Super Agent Mino Raiola to Discuss Two Transfer Targets

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Mino Raiola have met, reportedly to discuss possible deals for two of the 'super agent's' clients, namely Gianluigi Donnarumma and Justin Kluivert.

TuttoMercatoWeb (TMW) reports that Milan's Donnarumma was the main topic of conversation, with Liverpool still interested in adding to their goalkeeping numbers, despite the form of Loris Karius.

Karius has improved since Klopp made him first choice at Anfield ahead of Simon Mignolet, but some remain unconvinced, while reports have suggested that the Reds want a more reliable goalkeeper who can be their regular number one for years to come.

Liverpool have even been linked with Donnarumma's countryman Gianluigi Buffon after he confirmed that he will be leaving Juventus, but Donnarumma would make much more sense because of his age.

Paris Saint-Germain have also met with Raiola about Donnarumma but Liverpool will keep close tabs on the situation. TMW indicates that the Reds are yet to bid for the young Italian though.

The other player up for discussion was Justin Kluivert, the 19-year-old Ajax striker and son of Netherlands legend Patrick Kluivert. The highly rated young winger has also been linked with Manchester United and Roma.

Liverpool finished fourth in the Premier League and have a Champions League final against Real Madrid to come but Klopp is not resting on his laurels, with Naby Keita already set to join the Reds from RB Leipzig this summer after agreeing a deal last year.

Liverpool will begin work on next season's squad after the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 26.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)