VIDEO: Liverpool Duo Left in Hysterics After Brilliant Wijnaldum Blunder on James Milner's Instagram

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Liverpool duo James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum appeared to be in good spirits as they continue to prepare for their Champions League final clash with Real Madrid. 

The pair have been winning Liverpool fans over with some excellent performances this season and both are likely to be involved on May 26 as the Reds search for their sixth European title. 

But in the meantime, Milner and Wijnaldum had each other in stitches in a hilarious video posted on Milner's Instagram account. 

ok...maybe @gwijnaldum's not a social media pro 🤔 😂

A post shared by James Milner (@jamesmilnerofficial) on

Milner has been challenging Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy as the football king of social media since finally joining Twitter and Instagram earlier this season. This video is certainly no different.

Milner addresses his Instagram followers in the video: "You've had enough of the amateur work now so I’m going to hand you on to a professional on the social media front – this guy right here." Wijnaldum then comes into frame, before accidentally saying hello to himself...

"Hi Gini," says the Dutchman before realising his blunder, sending himself and Milner into hysterics. 

Milner has definitely been a highlight for Liverpool both on and off the pitch this season. The 32-year-old has registered the most assists in the Champions League this campaign and has played a pivotal part in the Reds' sensational run to the final. 

Whilst featuring less frequently this season, Wijnaldum scored an all-important away goal in the Champions League semi final second leg against Roma, without which Liverpool may not have made it to the final. 

