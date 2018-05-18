Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich travel to Berlin this weekend where they will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal final.
The Eagles suffered defeat against Borussia Dortmund in last season's final, and manager Niko Kovač will be eager to secure European football with Frankfurt before he leaves the club to join Bayern this summer.
Jupp Heynckes will take charge of the Bavarians one final time on Saturday as he looks to secure a domestic double ahead of his retirement, and a win for the Reds would see Frankfurt miss out on a place in the Europa League to seventh-placed Stuttgart.
Here's everything you need to know about the cup final this weekend.
Potential Bayern Munich Starting Lineup: Ulreich, Kimmich, Süle, Hummels, Alaba, Martinez, Thiago, James, Müller, Ribéry, Lewandowski.
Prediction
Bayern Munich will be strong favourites heading into the cup final, and for good reason too. The Bavarians have only lost to Frankfurt once in over a decade, and they've failed to beat the Eagles on just four other occasions.
Although Eintracht Frankfurt have had a largely successful campaign, a recent dip in form should see them comfortably beaten this weekend - especially if the meeting between these two sides last month is anything to go by.
Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 Eintacht Frankfurt