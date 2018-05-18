Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich travel to Berlin this weekend where they will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal final.

The Eagles suffered defeat against Borussia Dortmund in last season's final, and manager Niko Kovač will be eager to secure European football with Frankfurt before he leaves the club to join Bayern this summer.

Jupp Heynckes will take charge of the Bavarians one final time on Saturday as he looks to secure a domestic double ahead of his retirement, and a win for the Reds would see Frankfurt miss out on a place in the Europa League to seventh-placed Stuttgart.

Here's everything you need to know about the cup final this weekend.

Classic Encounter

There have been a number of classic encounters between these two in recent years - all of which have gone in favour of Bayern Munich. In fact, Eintracht Frankfurt haven't claimed all three points against the Bavarians since 2010.



And the Eagles staged an impressive comeback on their way to beating Bayern 2-1 at the Commerzbank Arena, scoring two goals in the last three minutes of the game to clinch an unlikely win.

Legendary striker Miroslav Klose had put the visitors in front after just seven minutes, and it appeared that Louis van Gaal's Bayern Munich would cruise to a comfortable win.

But a goal from substitute Juvhel Tsoumou brought Frankfurt back into the game in the 87th minute, and Czech striker Martin Fenin completed the unlikely turnaround just two minutes later to upset the odds over eight years ago in their most recent win against Bayern Munich. Key Battle





Robert Lewandowski vs Carlos Salcedo





Germany's top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski will be looking to add to his tally of 40 goals across all competitions this weekend, especially after failing to find the back of the net against Stuttgart last week.





Couple that with constant rumours surrounding his future at Bayern Munich - which if believed could make the cup final his last ever game for the club - and the Poland international will have all the motivation he needs to dismantle Frankfurt ahead of the World Cup.





But Eagles' defender Carlos Salcedo will be tasked with keeping the 29-year-old quiet this weekend, and his performances this season suggest that the Mexican star could succeed in their battle this weekend.





Having just made his loan move from Guadalajara to the Waldstadion permanent, Salcedo will be eager to end his first season in Germany with a piece of silverware and book Frankfurt's place in the Europa League next season.

Team News

Kingsley Coman, David Alaba and Manuel Neuer could all return for Bayern Munich this weekend following their problems with injury, but Arjen Robben, Jérôme Boateng and Arturo Vidal will all likely miss the Bavarians last game of the season.





Eintracht Frankfurt could be without Danny Blum this weekend but the Eagles are largely at full strength in their attack, while midfielder Gelson Fernandes will miss the final through suspension.





Potential Eintracht Frankfurt Starting Lineup: Hrádecký, da Costa, Abraham, Salcedo, Wolf, Mascarell, Gacinovic, Willems, Boateng, Rebic, Haller.

Prediction

Bayern Munich will be strong favourites heading into the cup final, and for good reason too. The Bavarians have only lost to Frankfurt once in over a decade, and they've failed to beat the Eagles on just four other occasions.

Although Eintracht Frankfurt have had a largely successful campaign, a recent dip in form should see them comfortably beaten this weekend - especially if the meeting between these two sides last month is anything to go by.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 Eintacht Frankfurt