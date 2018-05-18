Liverpool Target Refuses to Commit Future to His Current Club Amid Heavy Transfer Speculation

By 90Min
May 18, 2018

Liverpool target Nabil Fekir has refused to rule out whether Lyon's game against OGC Nice on the final day of the Ligue 1 season will be his last outing for the club.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Merseyside, with some reports suggesting that a five-year deal has already been agreed with the Premier League club. While reports have quietened down since any initial flurry at the start of May, Chelsea and Arsenal have also been linked with the forward.


However, the France international remained coy on speculation when asked, failing to rule out that he is about to pull on Lyon colours for the last time.

"I do not think about this at all," Fekir told France Football (via the Mirror). "As I said before, my only priority is to win this match against Nice. I am only thinking about this. After the match, we’ll see."

Fekir has previously told L’Equipe that he can openly tell the Lyon president when he wants to leave the club, but said he doesn't 'have a free pass' to move away from the French outfit.

"The president told me, like he told everyone else when they signed their contracts, that we have the possibility to talk whenever I want to leave.

PATRICK HERTZOG/GettyImages

"Nobody signs for life in a club. It doesn't work like that. But I don't have a free pass to leave. I have a contract until 2020. I'll let destiny handle the rest.

"I'm in Lyon for two more games and then we'll see. For now, there's nothing. The president trusts me and I feel good at Lyon."

Meanwhile, Fekir's father has denied reports that his son has met with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to discuss a move.

“Nabil in Liverpool, that's wrong,” he said, in an interview with Olympique-et-lyonnais.com. 


“I hear there are arrangements, stuff like that - I was surprised.

“I can deny this information right now; it's not true. Otherwise Nabil would have told me right away, we are very close.

“I can guarantee you that he never met him [Klopp]. His dream is to play in the Champions League with his boyhood club.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)