Two rivals go head-to-head for a trophy as Chelsea and Manchester United clash in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The two sides are among the most successful in the competition's history. Manchester United (12) trails Arsenal by one for the most titles all-time, while Chelsea is vying for its eighth title and is back in the final for a second straight year after losing to Arsenal. The match has the added layer of the personal duel between Man United manager Jose Mourinho and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, though the former insists that what's done is done and that the two have moved on.

Man United is in line for a boost, with ex-Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku due back from an injury that has kept him out since April 29. He sits on the bench today.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The winner will take on league champion Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 5 prior to the start of the new Premier League season.