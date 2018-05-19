'Terrible Business': Tottenham Fans Fume As Club Announce They Have Sold Young Prospect

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Tottenham recently announced that their 19-year old attacker Keanan Bennetts has joined Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The youngster is from London, but has German heritage on his mother's side, and he has followed fellow England teammates Jadon Sancho, Ademola Lookman and Reece Oxford by moving to Germany in order to progress his career.

Fans were understandably furious to lose one of their club's brightest prospects, with several of them expressing their views on Twitter.

'Delete this I swear, what an L,' one fan wrote, with another blasting the club as 'Idiots' for agreeing to sell the teenager.

Below is a selection of some of the best replies to Tottenham breaking the news.

Upon announcing the news, Tottenham wrote in their official statement: "We have reached an agreement with German side Borussia Monchengladbach for the transfer of Keanan Bennetts.

"The winger, 19, has come up through our Academy system and was a regular for our Under-23s this season as well as starting seven games in our run to the Under-19 UEFA Youth League quarter-finals, scoring twice.

"We wish Keanan all the best for the future."

