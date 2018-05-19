'Terrible Business': Tottenham Fans Fume As Club Announce They Have Sold Young Prospect

Tottenham recently announced that their 19-year old attacker Keanan Bennetts has joined Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The youngster is from London, but has German heritage on his mother's side, and he has followed fellow England teammates Jadon Sancho, Ademola Lookman and Reece Oxford by moving to Germany in order to progress his career.

We have reached an agreement with German side @borussia for the transfer of @kbennetts_11.



All the best for the future, Keanan! 👍 pic.twitter.com/V1SsfHeQ5M — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 18, 2018

Fans were understandably furious to lose one of their club's brightest prospects, with several of them expressing their views on Twitter.

'Delete this I swear, what an L,' one fan wrote, with another blasting the club as 'Idiots' for agreeing to sell the teenager.

Below is a selection of some of the best replies to Tottenham breaking the news.

Delete this I swear, what an L — LP ✈️ (@Verttonghen) May 18, 2018

Really big shame looks like he’s going to be good — TottenhamTalk (@tottenhamtalk1) May 18, 2018

Massive shame. Looks some player. — Trevor Lloyd (@Trevorlloyd92) May 18, 2018

Idiots — Joe Bridge (@J_Bridge1) May 18, 2018

😢 decent player that we never really gave a chance to — tweetmicka (@tweetmicka) May 18, 2018

Terrible business. Tipped to be the next Bale, yep he's gone. The only way to redeem yourself is to buy Bale — Tottenham Hotspur HM (@spurshm) May 18, 2018

Absolutely shocking move. We get rid of him but keep the likes of Sissoko, Edwards, N’Koudou???? — Hywel Davies 🎈🎈🎈 (@howlindavies) May 18, 2018

Upon announcing the news, Tottenham wrote in their official statement: "We have reached an agreement with German side Borussia Monchengladbach for the transfer of Keanan Bennetts.

"The winger, 19, has come up through our Academy system and was a regular for our Under-23s this season as well as starting seven games in our run to the Under-19 UEFA Youth League quarter-finals, scoring twice.

"We wish Keanan all the best for the future."