Zinedine Zidane Admits He Faces Huge Dilemma Ahead of Champions League Final Against Liverpool

Zinedine Zidane has admitted he faces a huge selection dilemma ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League final meeting with Liverpool.



The Spaniards secured their passage through to the final after beating Bayern Munich 4-3 over two legs, as they look to become the first side to win three consecutive Champions Leagues since Bayern Munich in 1976. The only thing standing between them and the trophy is a Liverpool side who will be looking to secure their sixth European Cup.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Speaking to the Mirror ahead of the final at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev on Saturday, Zidane admitted he faces a huge selection headache having all 24 members of his squad full fit and wanting to play. He said: “I have 24 players available and I'm f*****.



“Sorry, but I can't find a better word, because there are players that will stay in Madrid and not come with us for the last two games. That's the hardest part for me.”

David Ramos/GettyImages

It's been a difficult domestic season for Madrid having lost out on the league title to rivals Barcelona and currently sit a hefty 15 points behind them, putting more emphasis on the need for Madrid to win the Champions League. Zidane went onto state how important he believes winning the competition for a third consecutive year would be and that his players are ready.



He added: “It's huge. It means a lot, above all that the work we're doing here is good and we've got through to the players as we wanted. The players are very hungry to go on winning and they've shown that.



Zidane will be hoping he can win his ninth trophy since his arrival at the club in January 2016 as Real look to cap off what has been a disappointing season by their standard with a major piece of silverware.

