Cesc Fabregas Praised for 'Classy' Move After FA Cup Final Victory at Wembley

After his side won the FA Cup final against Manchester United, Cesc Fabregas proved himself a class act by being the first Chelsea player to go over and console the opposition players.

The Spaniard had played in Eden Hazard with a brilliant pass forward in the first half, when the Belgian was brought down by Phil Jones for what would end up being the deciding penalty in the game.

Hazard's penalty gave Chelsea their eighth FA Cup win and rounded off a disappointing season with some success and joy.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Fabregas also claimed an impressive personal accolade in the match, winning his 15th trophy in 15 seasons.

Despite the remarkable achievement for the Spaniard though, he still made certain to go over the Manchester United players after the match and offer commiserations to his visibly disappointed opponents.

It's often easy to find players swept up in the emotion of winning a major trophy - especially after the disappointing season the Blues have had in the league - and Fabregas' gesture just emphasised the midfielder's class.

Classy Fabregas the first Chelsea player to go over and comfort disconsolate United players #mufc pic.twitter.com/xudUYltHlj — Ciaran Kelly (@MENCKelly) May 19, 2018

Fabregas also had another motivation for winning his second FA Cup medal - he lost the first one he won with Arsenal in 2005!

Speaking to tTelegraph before the game, he explained: "This one, I cannot find it. I promise. My dad used to keep them and once I grew up, one day I said, 'Listen, where are all my medals and stuff?'.

How beautiful is the feeling of winning? Enjoy today @chelseafc fans. This one is for you!! 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/GyNAWbSaBZ — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 19, 2018

"He nearly lost the World Cup one even! It was in my mum's house in a box. I have nearly all of them, but I've lost two or three.

"I cannot find the FA Cup medal, so I hope I can replace it. It would be nice if that happened on Saturday."

The Catalan-born midfielder did indeed win himself a replacement medal and is likely to be much more careful with where this one is stored.