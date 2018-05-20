Max Allegri Insists Work for Next Season Starts in Just a Few Days After Wrapping Up Scudetto

Juventus manager Max Allegri was in a reflective mood after his side's 2-1 victory over Verona, insisting Napoli deservex credit for their performances this season, but that his Juve side were the better team.

Allegri, speaking to Mediaset Premium as quoted by Football Italia, said: “We fought with Napoli throughout the year, we tip our hats to them, but we were the best. It’s not right to criticise a team that has won everything in Italy for seven years and gone very close in Europe."

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Allegri also spoke of the type of player needed to wear the Juventus shirt, saying: “When you play for Juventus, you have to be a top quality player, then other components come into play: pride, controlling certain moments of the season and all the other great elements this side has."

Juventus have enjoyed yet another dominant Serie A season, despite being pushed all the way by Napoli. The Old Lady won their seventh Scudetto in a row but will need to strengthen their squad over the summer, with big names such as Gianluigi Buffon and Stephan Lichtsteiner leaving the club.

Allegri acknowledged the need to plan for next season, insisting “We will meet next week to plan out the future, understand where we can improve and I don’t think there will be any problems."

But Allegri made sure that focus remained on Juve's celebrations after securing yet another title, adding: "Let’s enjoy this celebration. We missed the icing on the cake, which is the Champions League, but we can’t know how it would’ve ended in extra time against Real Madrid. The lads must be happy with what they’ve achieved and next season we start from scratch all over again.”