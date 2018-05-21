Alexandre Lacazette Reveals Details of Arsene Wenger's Final Team Talk as Arsenal Manager

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has revealed what Arsene Wenger did during his final team talk as Arsenal boss.

Wenger chose not to share what went on in the dressing room on the final day of the season, insisting that he would prefer to keep some things private, as he departed the north London side following a 22 year reign at the club. However, some details have finally been revealed, as Lacazette spoke of the French manager's emotions before that final game at Huddersfield.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Arsenal star revealed how the 68-year-old was cracking jokes in the changing room, despite clearly being full of emotion ahead of his final game as the Gunners' boss.

“The day of his final match, he didn’t cry, which was very powerful, but we could feel his emotion," said Lacazette, as quoted by French newspaper L'Equipe.

“During the dressing room team talk, he even cracked a few jokes, which was his way of hiding certain emotions. During these last few days, he was more relaxed.”

The 26-year-old was Wenger's second most expensive signing at Arsenal, and the striker has spoken of the faith the boss placed in him, even when he was struggling to contribute goals for the team.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Lacazette went nine games without finding the back of the net, between December 10th and January 14th, but Wenger still chose to start his fellow countryman in seven of those nine fixtures. However the striker has admitted how he found it difficult to keep belief in himself through that period.

“At night, when I would go home, I would repeat to myself, 'Come on, next time it’ll go in!

But it wasn’t… And I’d only realised this after five or six matches. Suddenly, I started asking myself, 'How long has it been since I last scored a goal?' It started to bother me," said the French international.

“I don’t know how the other strikers manage, but personally, it got to my head. I couldn’t blame anyone, it was all from me. I couldn’t blame the coach because he was giving me my chance on the field. I couldn’t blame my teammates since chances were being created. It was just me.”