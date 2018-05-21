Antoine Griezmann Agrees Bumper Contract With Barcelona Ahead of Expected €100m Move

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann that will see the French international sign a long-term contract at Camp Nou worth a minimum of €75m in wages.





Barça are widely expected to trigger a €100m buyout clause on 1st July, leaving Atletico powerless to prevent his anticipated exit - it is said the Europa League winners have offered multiple new contracts to get him to stay, but to no avail.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

According to Catalan publication Sport, the agreement with Barça has been made with Griezmann's agent and sister and will pay him a basic salary of €15m per season over a five year period. That is top whack as only Lionel Messi currently earns more at Camp Nou.

It is also said that Griezmann will pocket a sizeable signing fee - the exact figure has not been publicised - while his Barça contract is set to be inflated by numerous bonuses and incentives, the largest of which will be paid upon winning trophies with the club.

Such is the player's apparent desire to join Barça, Sport even suggests that offers of an annual wage of €25m would not be enough to keep him in the Spanish capital any longer.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The expected move to Barça will yield a €70m profit for Atletico on Griezmman after signing him for €30m from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2014. His four seasons with Los Rojiblancos have yielded 112 goals in 208 appearances, as well as third place in the 2016 Ballon d'Or.

Griezmann's favoured number seven shirt remains vacant at Camp Nou following the departure of Turkish winger Arda Turan in January.