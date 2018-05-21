Arsenal Weighing Up Last-Minute Swoop for Top European Boss With Mikel Arteta as Number Two

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Former Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta has been widely touted as the man to take over from Arsene Wenger at the Gunners, but recent reports are claiming that he will join the club - but as a number 2.

According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners are set to swoop in for former Sevilla and PSG manager Unai Emery, with Arteta being appointed as his assistant.

Emery, who left PSG earlier this month after winning the French domestic treble, is on the market again and the Gunners see him as the ideal experienced figurehead to appease some fans, who saw Arteta as too inexperienced to operate as a manager.

Emery, who led Sevilla to back-to-back Europa League titles and domestic success, has had a successful spell in France with PSG despite not fairing well enough in the Champions League, being knocked out by Barcelona in the quarter finals in 2017 and by Real Madrid in the round of 16 in 2018.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The way Emery was able to bring in new players under a strict budget at Sevilla and still bring success to the Seville club is something that appeals the most to the Gunners board, as he'd likely have to replicate those efforts were he to get the top job at the Emirates.

Despite the fact funds will be tight, Emery and his second-in-command Arteta would be handed a significant boost if they were to arrive, with it also being reported (via Daily Mail) that Jack Wilshere is set to sign a new three-year contract at the north London club.

Whether it's Pep Guardiola's right hand man, Arteta, or the experienced Emery who lands the top job at the Emirates, there will be a lot of hard work ahead for either or both of them. They'd have a busy summer ahead, with reinforcements a must, and contract issues for top stars including Aaron Ramsey needing to be resolved.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)