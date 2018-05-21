Newcastle United Goalkeeper Names Tottenham's France International as His Idol

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Since joining Newcastle United in January on loan from Sparta Prague, Martin Dubravka has proven himself as a shrewd acquisition by Magpies boss Rafael Benitez. 

With the summer transfer window set to open next month there's speculation as to whether the Slovakian will make his move to St James' Park permanent, as reported by the Chronicle.

Throughout his first half season in the Premier League, Dubrabka helped Newcastle to a top-half finish, just one year after being promoted from the Championship, earning himself a reputation as one of the Magpies' most important players. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

While reflecting on his first season in the Premier League, the 29-year-old keeper revealed Tottenham Hotspurs' Hugo Lloris as his idol, a man who he got the chance to star against as Spurs beat Newcastle 1-0 earlier this month, courtesy of a Harry Kane goal.

"I was dreaming of the big leagues since I was really young. It was something special," Dubravka explained

“Of course, you have some idols, and Hugo Lloris was one of these idols. I was so happy that I could be on the pitch with him. He’s an amazing player and an amazing person."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Since joining Spurs, Lloris has cemented his reputation as one of the country's best shot stoppers and, should Dubravka choose to make his switch to Newcastle permanent, fans will be hoping the Slovakian will have a similar impact to his idol.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)