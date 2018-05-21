Spain Officially Announce 23-Man World Cup Squad as Chelsea Stars Miss Out

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Chelsea front man Alvaro Morata was the biggest casualty as Julen Lopetegui announced his 23-man squad for Spain's World Cup campaign.

While Morata's Blues teammates Cesc Fabregas and Pedro were also omitted, it is the former Juventus forward's lack of inclusion which was perhaps the most surprising from Lopetegui, who instead opted for in-form La Liga-based forwards Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) and Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo).

Premier League stars who did make the cut include Manchester United's David De Gea, Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta and Manchester City's David Silva. However, London duo Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso both miss out.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

With an embarrassment of riches, particularly in midfield, in-form stars Luis Alberto, Dani Parejo and Asier Illaramendi all miss out despite recent call-ups.

There is room for Real Madrid duo Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio, while Diego Costa's recent form with Atletico Madrid has seemingly earned him the spot as first choice striker.

All 23 members of Lopetegui's squad have been capped before, though Álvaro Odriozola and Kepa Arrizabalaga currently have the least amount of international experience, having earned just one cap each.

Full Squad


Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao), Pepe Reina (SSC Napoli)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Álvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Gerard Piqué (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Nacho (Real Madrid), César Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal)

    Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético Madrid), Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona), Thiago Alcántara (Bayern München), Koke (Atlético Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid)

    Forwards: David Silva (Manchester City), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid), Diego Costa (Atlético Madrid), Rodrigo (Valencia), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo)

      You May Like

      More Soccer

      Subscribe & Save

      Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
      Subscribe Now

      Sign Up for our Newsletter

      Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
      Sign up Now

      Forgot Password

      close

      Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

       

      Enter valid email address

      Manage Profile

      close

      Edit Favorite Teams

      close

      Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

      Teams In Your Area

      Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

        My Teams

          Combined-Shape Close
            • No team results found.

          Edit Favorite Writers

          close

          Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

          My Favorite Writers

          Add Writers

          .
          View Profile
          Full Scoreboard
          HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
          OUT
          HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
          IN
          Eagle (-2)
          Birdie (-1)
          Bogey (+1)
          Double Bogey (+2)