Spain Officially Announce 23-Man World Cup Squad as Chelsea Stars Miss Out

Chelsea front man Alvaro Morata was the biggest casualty as Julen Lopetegui announced his 23-man squad for Spain's World Cup campaign.

While Morata's Blues teammates Cesc Fabregas and Pedro were also omitted, it is the former Juventus forward's lack of inclusion which was perhaps the most surprising from Lopetegui, who instead opted for in-form La Liga-based forwards Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) and Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo).

Premier League stars who did make the cut include Manchester United's David De Gea, Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta and Manchester City's David Silva. However, London duo Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso both miss out.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

With an embarrassment of riches, particularly in midfield, in-form stars Luis Alberto, Dani Parejo and Asier Illaramendi all miss out despite recent call-ups.

There is room for Real Madrid duo Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio, while Diego Costa's recent form with Atletico Madrid has seemingly earned him the spot as first choice striker.

All 23 members of Lopetegui's squad have been capped before, though Álvaro Odriozola and Kepa Arrizabalaga currently have the least amount of international experience, having earned just one cap each.

Full Squad





Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao), Pepe Reina (SSC Napoli)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Álvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Gerard Piqué (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Nacho (Real Madrid), César Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético Madrid), Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona), Thiago Alcántara (Bayern München), Koke (Atlético Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid)

Forwards: David Silva (Manchester City), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid), Diego Costa (Atlético Madrid), Rodrigo (Valencia), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo)