Tottenham Hotspur Ready to Sell Outcast Georges-Kevin N'Koudou as Ligue 1 Clubs Circle

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to offload winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou following the Frenchman's disappointing spell in North London, with a number of Ligue 1 clubs in his homeland keen on the player.

The Mirror report that Spurs are set to part ways with the 23-year-old from Versailles, with Ligue 1 sides Bordeaux and Lille both keen on the midfielder's services this summer.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

A former Paris Saint-Germain youth player, N'Koudou made the £11m switch to North London from Marseille on transfer deadline day in August 2016.

Making just 23 appearances in two years with the Lilywhites however, the Frenchman scored just once for Spurs earlier this season in the UEFA Champions League, before being loaned out to Burnley for the second half of last season.

Struggling to make an impact in Lancashire also, N'Koudou was reduced to a back up role to Icelandic midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson, making just a handful of appearances with eight games to his name.

As a former France Under-21 and Nantes player also, the winger could now however make a return across the channel to France and play for his fourth French top-tier club as both Les Dogues and Olympiens eye a move for the player this summer, with Lille having narrowly avoided relegation this past weekend.