Virgil van Dijk Receives "Robust" Challenge From Feisty Emre Can in Training Ahead of UCL Final

Emre Can could be nearing the end of his Liverpool career, having so far failed to agree a new deal with the Reds. And Saturday's upcoming Champions League final against Real Madrid could be the last time he features for the Anfield side.

The German, though, is said to be very keen on playing some part against the holders on the weekend, despite suffering from a back problem. Yet if his participation in training is anything to go by, he could be well up for it.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

According to Mirror correspondent David Maddock, Can was looking quite feisty in training on Monday and went in hard on Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk at one point.

Immediately noticeable at training: Emre Can is raring to go. One scissor challenge on Virgil van Dijk was robust, shall we say...#LFC pic.twitter.com/w5OBD3Ol7r — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) May 21, 2018

"Immediately noticeable at training: Emre Can is raring to go," he noted via Twitter. "One scissor challenge on Virgil van Dijk was robust, shall we say."

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Van Dijk was not hurt by the challenge, something which does work out well for the midfielder as fans would never forgive him for injuring the Dutchman ahead of the biggest game of his life.





Whether or not he plays on Saturday, though, is something left up to Jurgen Klopp. But Can seems to be doing all he can to get the nod.



