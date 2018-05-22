Arsenal Legend Criticises Former Club or Sudden Change of Heart Over Managerial Appointment

By 90Min
May 22, 2018

After it was revealed that Arsenal are poised to appointment former Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery as the man to replace the outgoing Arsene Wenger, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has openly criticised the club's board.

Speaking to BBC 5 Live (via The Mirror), Wright labelled the club's search for a manager as an embarrassment, and was particularly disgruntled with the decision to snub Mikel Arteta. The former Arsenal & Everton midfielder had looked to be in pole position to land the job at the Emirates, until the club's hierarchy opted for Emery at the last moment.

Wright believes that a fear of backlash amongst the Arsenal faithful swung the board's opinion, which meant that they subsequently gave the Spaniard the cold shoulder.

“Why have they strung Arteta along? Why not be honest and say: ‘this is what we are going to go for now'.

“Is it because of the public sway? It just seems really desperate."

It had previously been reported that Arsenal were prepared to offer Arteta a three year deal in North London.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

However, Arsenal have instead decided to opt for experience with Unai Emery, a man who has previously won three Europa League titles with Sevilla.

Wright was not only displeased with Arsenal's approach of Arteta but he was also quick to point out that the supposed pursuit of Patrick Vieira as a token gesture to please fans.

He said "Arsenal getting in touch with Vieira for the manager's job was tokenism. It's embarrassing."

Regardless of Wright's opinions, it looks as though Emery will be the man to lead Arsenal into the post-Wenger era as they look to return to the top of the Premier League table.

