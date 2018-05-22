Liverpool Striker Daniel Sturridge Classily Dismisses Reports of a Rift With Jurgen Klopp on Twitter

By 90Min
May 22, 2018

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge left a reporter red-faced after taking to Twitter to respond to an article suggesting that the striker and Jurgen Klopp's relationship has 'turned sour'.

Redmen TV writer Jack Gill produced a piece claiming that the 28-year-old has fallen out with the German, and that he has not received an invitation to attend the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The report says that Sturridge hasn't spoken to Klopp once since his fruitless loan spell with West Brom finished, and that the player feels 'majorly let down' by the lack of communication.

Reports about the pair's relationship have been fairly frequent over the past year, but the former Manchester City and Chelsea striker took to Twitter to set the record straight over this latest one.

In response to the shared article, he wrote: "Spoke to the boss and Michael Edwards over the couple of days and wished them good luck for the final. Wished my team mates good luck after the semis and this week. #ynwa #redordead."

That said, Sturridge did not address the lack of a Champions League final invitation and it remains to be seen whether he will be in attendance to cheer on his teammates on Saturday in Kiev.

He may not have any problems with Klopp, but the star is still expected to leave Anfield this summer after falling well and truly out of favour.

He started off his Reds career brightly, terrorising opposition defences alongside Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling, but later faded into the background and these days cannot get into the side ahead of Roberto Firmino.

