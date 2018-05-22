Massimiliano Mirabelli Confirms That Outcast Carlos Bacca Will Return to AC Milan This Summer

By 90Min
May 22, 2018

AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has confirmed that loaned out striker Carlos Bacca will return to the club next season, as Gennaro Gattuso looks to overhaul his attacking line. The striker has scored 15 goals whilst with Villarreal this campaign.

Last summer saw a host of talent join the Serie A outfit - Andre Silva and Nicola Kalinic both introduced to shore up the club's striking forces. However, for whatever reason, that didn't work, and it's back to the drawing board for Mirabelli.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Speaking to Milan TV (via Football Italia), the director outlined his plans for the summer.

"Cutrone will certainly stay," he began. "As for the formation, Gattuso will decide whether we start again from a 4-3-3. After that, there will be some tweaks.


“Bacca will return, we plan to change two strikers so we can sign a top centre-forward, plus a midfielder and a winger. The market? We can’t gamble, we need certainties.

“Milan invested so much last summer, but we couldn’t do everything in one transfer window. Now we have a base and we just have to make small adjustments.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

“The number of players [we sign] depends on what UEFA will decide.”

With the signings made last summer, Milan would have been hoping to be preparing for Champions League football this time around. However, it's not the case. 

But with the progress that Gattuso made this term after taking over from Vincenzo Montella, and smarter investment during the closed season, there's no reason why Milan can't push on next term, and work their way into a better finish next campaign.

