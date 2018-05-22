Neymar's Mother Talks Up PSG 'Unpleasantness' & Reveals Son's Friendliness With Real Madrid Stars

By 90Min
May 22, 2018

Neymar's mother has hit out at the treatment her son has received in his season at Paris Saint-Germain, admitting that she wants her husband and son to manoeuvre a move away from the French capital - with Real Madrid a mooted option. 

The Brazil star has endured a rocky start to life in France since his move from Barcelona last summer, with talk of internal rifts with teammates and the fans occasionally getting on his back - particularly after the 'penalty incident' with Edinson Cavani early in the season. 

According to Spanish outlet ABC, Nadine Santos said: "My son left a club like Barcelona to make a risky bet in his career when he signed for a team like Paris Saint-Germain, which is fighting to be among the greats of Europe, so I do not understand why the fans whistled at him.

"He came here to make the Paris Saint Germain bigger and he found this. It is not pleasant."

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/GettyImages

She also revealed that Neymar talked for more than an hour with members of the Real Madrid squad when the 'friendly Clasico' was played in the USA last summer, claiming that he connected well with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos - who treated him 'as part of the team', apparently telling him they were waiting for him in Madrid. 

The fact that his world record €222m transfer to PSG came less than a year ago has done nothing to dampen rumours of an impending switch back to Spain on the other side of the Clasico rivalry - with the short stint in Paris as a buffer to avoid a Luis Figo-style reaction from Barcelona fans, who famously threw a pig's head at the Portugal star after his move from the Camp Nou to the Bernabeu. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)