Neymar's Mother Talks Up PSG 'Unpleasantness' & Reveals Son's Friendliness With Real Madrid Stars

Neymar's mother has hit out at the treatment her son has received in his season at Paris Saint-Germain, admitting that she wants her husband and son to manoeuvre a move away from the French capital - with Real Madrid a mooted option.

The Brazil star has endured a rocky start to life in France since his move from Barcelona last summer, with talk of internal rifts with teammates and the fans occasionally getting on his back - particularly after the 'penalty incident' with Edinson Cavani early in the season.

According to Spanish outlet ABC, Nadine Santos said: "My son left a club like Barcelona to make a risky bet in his career when he signed for a team like Paris Saint-Germain, which is fighting to be among the greats of Europe, so I do not understand why the fans whistled at him.

"He came here to make the Paris Saint Germain bigger and he found this. It is not pleasant."

She also revealed that Neymar talked for more than an hour with members of the Real Madrid squad when the 'friendly Clasico' was played in the USA last summer, claiming that he connected well with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos - who treated him 'as part of the team', apparently telling him they were waiting for him in Madrid.

The fact that his world record €222m transfer to PSG came less than a year ago has done nothing to dampen rumours of an impending switch back to Spain on the other side of the Clasico rivalry - with the short stint in Paris as a buffer to avoid a Luis Figo-style reaction from Barcelona fans, who famously threw a pig's head at the Portugal star after his move from the Camp Nou to the Bernabeu.