Tottenham Fans React on Twitter to Reports of Potential Midfielder Departure

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has been the subject of much debate amongst fans during his two season tenure at the north London club, with many believing that the player has never quite lived up to his hefty £30m price tag.

Despite widespread opposition from the fan base, Sissoko has featured on 33 occasions under manager Mauricio Pochettino this season, with 18 of those appearances as a substitute and the remaining 15 of those as a starter.

Although, with only one goal and one assist to his name, his playing time has often been heavily criticised over his seeming inability to make a huge impact in matches.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Things may all be about to change now, with reports from the Daily Maillinking him to a summer departure from Tottenham. And, the possibility of this certainly seems to have united all of the Spurs supporters in their lack of enthusiasm for the player.





Here's how they reacted on Twitter.

Best of luck to him but we need to upgrade big time — Addicted To Spurs (@addicted_spurs) May 21, 2018





Pls go Moussa. — Spider from Mars! (@kruder69) May 21, 2018





Saw a picture of Sissoko and read “#thfc will offer” and thought it was going to be a new contract. Phew — Ian Hourihan (@EarZ_7) May 21, 2018

Take the loss Levy and sell for any price. — Andy Foster (@andyfoster405) May 21, 2018





Let me know if he needs a lift — Was27F1 (@F1Was27) May 21, 2018





Believe it when I see it... I hold little if not no hope of any other club showing any interest whatsoever. May just have to take the hit and terminate or (as much as it pains me to say) see out the remainder of his contract #COYS #THFC — Ozvaldo (@Aryan_Amoli) May 21, 2018





He tries hard but his first touch is worse than mine. — morgs640 (@morgs640) May 21, 2018

So, it's clear that the Tottenham supporters are pretty unanimous in their feelings.

And, to make matters worse, Sissoko's downfall was further marked by his recent absence from France's 2018 World Cup squad, with manager Didier Deschamps deciding against picking the 53-time capped international.