Tottenham Fans React on Twitter to Reports of Potential Midfielder Departure

By 90Min
May 22, 2018

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has been the subject of much debate amongst fans during his two season tenure at the north London club, with many believing that the player has never quite lived up to his hefty £30m price tag. 

Despite widespread opposition from the fan base, Sissoko has featured on 33 occasions under manager Mauricio Pochettino this season, with 18 of those appearances as a substitute and the remaining 15 of those as a starter. 

Although, with only one goal and one assist to his name, his playing time has often been heavily criticised over his seeming inability to make a huge impact in matches. 

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Things may all be about to change now, with reports from the Daily Maillinking him to a summer departure from Tottenham. And, the possibility of this certainly seems to have united all of the Spurs supporters in their lack of enthusiasm for the player. 


Here's how they reacted on Twitter.






So, it's clear that the Tottenham supporters are pretty unanimous in their feelings. 

And, to make matters worse, Sissoko's downfall was further marked by his recent absence from France's 2018 World Cup squad, with manager Didier Deschamps deciding against picking the 53-time capped international.

