VIDEO: Free-Scoring Mohamed Salah Jokes Why He 'Never Smiles' While Celebrating

We've all got used to seeing Mohamed Salah celebrate for Liverpool.

In his first season for the Reds, since his bargain move from Roma last summer, the Egyptian sensation has bagged 44 goals in all competitions, while racking up individual awards such as PFA Player of the Year and the Premier League Golden Boot.

Salah's prolific nature has come as a surprise to many but the novelty of scoring game after game has almost seemed to wear off on Salah, with his trademark celebrations remaining quite understated.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

His textbook celebrations can be recognised by his outstretched arms to the Liverpool faithful, coupled with a straight-faced expression.

In a one-to-one interview with his friend and teammate Dejan Lovren for Liverpool's official YouTube channel, Salah revealed exactly why he's so calm when celebrating.

“Why do you always celebrate the same, can I ask you?” Lovren asked.

A close bond shared on and off the pitch.@MoSalah and Dejan Lovren lift the lid on their friendship…



💺 Sit down

☕ Grab a coffee

😄 Enjoy



Watch the full video on @YouTube 👉 https://t.co/zo07XrH3qu pic.twitter.com/OAmR6BVovN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2018

“Not the same way,” Salah protested. “Show me. I have more celebrations, more than Bobby [Firmino]"

“Yes I know, but every celebration you never smile,” Lovren responded. "Because you’re not happy to score a hat-trick or what?"

Salah then confidently quipped: "It just became something normal”.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

However, being aware that this sort of comment may demonstrate the wrong sort of impression, the 25-year-old then added “This is too arrogant. No, no. I’m always happy when I score, to be honest.”





Liverpool are currently preparing to face up against Real Madrid in the Champions League final and Liverpool fans will be hoping that Salah and co can inspire an historic win. No-one will be questioning Salah's celebrations then.