Former Juventus Striker & World Cup Winner Facing Jail Time on Organised Crime Charges

Former Juventus and Italy striker Vincenzo Iaquinta is facing a potential six year jail sentence as part of major criminal proceedings against Italian organised crime group 'Ndràngheta.

According to reports in Italy, Iaquinta stand accused of illegally harbouring weapons for the crime group based in Calabria in the far south of the country. Prosecutors have asked that he serve six years behind bars as a result.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The retired player's father, Giuseppe, is also a defendent and could be jailed for 19 years for his alleged association with 'Ndràngheta.

According to Sport Mediaset, there are 151 defendants, facing a total of 1,712 years in prison for their alleged crimes, also ranging from falsifying invoices and extortion to usury and fraud.

The biggest prison sentences handed for some involved will hit 30 years.

A member of Italy's 2006 World Cup winning squad, Iaquinta spent 13 years of his career in Serie A with Udinese and later Juventus. He scored as many as 14 Serie A goals during the 2006/07 season and had earlier helped the club reach the Champions League group stage.

ARIS MESSINIS/GettyImages

After joining a Juventus side newly promoted back to the top flight after the Calciopoli scandal, Iaquinta scored 40 goals in 109 appearances, before retiring in 2013.

