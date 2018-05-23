Harry Kane Reveals Jordan Henderson Message Ahead of UCL Final After Winning England Captaincy Fight

May 23, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has revealed what Jordan Henderson said to him following the former being appointed England captain for the upcoming World Cup.

Kane and Henderson were the frontrunners for the captaincy, but Gareth Southgate has opted for the Spurs forward over the Liverpool skipper. 

However, Kane has revealed that there are no hard feelings from Henderson and the 24-year-old revealed via Football.London: "Jordan texted me a nice text, congratulating me, we get on well whenever we're in camp, we're good friends and I wished him luck for the final."

Liverpool face Real Madrid this Saturday with the Reds hoping to win their sixth Champions League trophy, and prevent Madrid from winning their third Champions League in a row.

Kane stated: "It would be great for England mates to come here with the Champions League under their belt, it would be an amazing experience, we want winners in this team, people who have won trophies in this team, hopefully, they can do it."

Though Liverpool winning on Saturday could be bad news for Spurs. Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has come under immense pressure this season with his side underperforming domestically, finishing third in La Liga - 17 points behind league winners Barcelona.

Spurs manager has been eyed up by Madrid as a possible replacement for Zidane, while Chelsea had also been previously interested. However, the Blues recently turned their attention to Maurizio Sarri, who left Napoli on Wednesday and was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti.

