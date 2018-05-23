Jurgen Klopp Reveals How He Previously Stopped Real Madrid & Cristiano Ronaldo With Dortmund

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has revealed the secret behind his previous triumph over Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid. When he was Dortmund manager, Klopp guided the German side to a 4-1 victory over Real Madrid in the semi final of the Champions League in 2013.

Speaking to the Mirror columnist and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, Klopp discussed the upcoming Champions League final between his Reds side and Real Madrid, and described the tactics which he used during the aforementioned victory as Dortmund manager.

Fowler asks: "When you beat them with Dortmund in 2013, you shifted tactically, from trying to overload on the right initially, to overloading on the left, where Ronaldo doesn't track back."

Marcio Rodrigo Ferreira Machado/GettyImages

Klopp responded: "And Mario Götze played man-marking against Alonso! That's true. Everybody knew it before.

"Alonso gets the ball, turns, Ronaldo is on his bike already. So we played Mario man-marking against Alonso in the 4-1 at home.

"And it worked pretty well. But it's not – you know this, you played the game – it's not that easy making these things against Real Madrid. They are cool as ice.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"You have a chance against them and they are not bothered. It doesn't affect them. Have you seen them even one time, panicking because someone had a chance against them? Ice.

"They think, 'opponents have chances, it happens. We have a chance, we score'. Pep said once, the big teams really have a cup of coffee and then bang, they go. So you have a chance against them, you'd better take it."

Klopp will have to design a new tactic to stop Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League final this Saturday, as Ronaldo now occupies a more central role on the pitch. The Portuguese star will therefore be coming face to face with the likes of Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk, and Klopp will be hoping his centre backs can repeat the heroics of his Dortmund side four years ago.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)