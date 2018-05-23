Jurgen Klopp Reveals How He Previously Stopped Real Madrid & Cristiano Ronaldo With Dortmund

Jurgen Klopp has revealed the secret behind his previous triumph over Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid. When he was Dortmund manager, Klopp guided the German side to a 4-1 victory over Real Madrid in the semi final of the Champions League in 2013.

Speaking to the Mirror columnist and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, Klopp discussed the upcoming Champions League final between his Reds side and Real Madrid, and described the tactics which he used during the aforementioned victory as Dortmund manager.

Fowler asks: "When you beat them with Dortmund in 2013, you shifted tactically, from trying to overload on the right initially, to overloading on the left, where Ronaldo doesn't track back."

Klopp responded: "And Mario Götze played man-marking against Alonso! That's true. Everybody knew it before.

"Alonso gets the ball, turns, Ronaldo is on his bike already. So we played Mario man-marking against Alonso in the 4-1 at home.

"And it worked pretty well. But it's not – you know this, you played the game – it's not that easy making these things against Real Madrid. They are cool as ice.

"You have a chance against them and they are not bothered. It doesn't affect them. Have you seen them even one time, panicking because someone had a chance against them? Ice.

"They think, 'opponents have chances, it happens. We have a chance, we score'. Pep said once, the big teams really have a cup of coffee and then bang, they go. So you have a chance against them, you'd better take it."

Klopp will have to design a new tactic to stop Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League final this Saturday, as Ronaldo now occupies a more central role on the pitch. The Portuguese star will therefore be coming face to face with the likes of Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk, and Klopp will be hoping his centre backs can repeat the heroics of his Dortmund side four years ago.