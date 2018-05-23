Liverpool Fans Far From Happy as Stoke Goalkeeper Is Linked With a Move to Anfield

Liverpool fans are far from happy with the recent rumour that the Reds are interested in signing relegated Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland.

The 25-year-old - who will be on the plane to Russia with England this summer - endured a difficult campaign with Stoke as he was part of the squad which got relegated ending the Potters 10-year stay in the top flight.

Since relegation, Butland has been linked with a move to a number of Premier League clubs, and the Independent reported that Liverpool are "likely" to sign Butland this summer along with a forward and a centre-back.

This news has been met with a collective sigh from Liverpool fans who see Butland as a poor goalkeeper. The Champions League finalists have been linked with a number of goalkeepers in recent weeks, with former Reds shot-stopper, Pepe Reina rumoured to be returning to Anfield.

Here's how Liverpool fans have reacted to the rumours of Butland signing:

Trust me I think 90% of our fan base would drive Butland to Stamford Bridge for you to hijack us! 😂😂😂 #LFC #YNWA https://t.co/e3txV54PYQ — Geoffrey Price (@gffprice1984) May 22, 2018

We sign butland I’ll leave Twitter till he leaves lfc — ‎ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤً (@ffslew) May 21, 2018

Take butland, LFC pleasure... — Jimmy Smith (@2MITHY) May 22, 2018

However, some fans are urging other Liverpool fans to get behind Butland should he sign for Liverpool.

Look if we sign butland just support him.



Don't care if he wasn't your choice



Don't care if you think we can do better.



Support him, make him feel welcome!



He's got the world on his shoulders if he's signed don't add to the weight carry it! #YNWA — ManLikeMane (@_ManLikeMane) May 12, 2018

Get behind Butland, If Klopp wants him, I want him. #lfc — . (@LFCRELATED__) May 12, 2018

Liverpool have also been rumoured to be interested in defenders James Tarkowski and Jamaal Lascelles - who were both left out by Gareth Southgate in his 23 man squad.

However, all eyes will be on Liverpool's Champions League final against Real Madrid this Saturday where Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to stop the Spanish giants from winning their third Champions League in a row.