Man Utd Defender on the Verge of Exit as Juventus Edge Closer to Completing €13m Deal

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is close to completing a move back to the Serie A in an attempt to regain his place in the Italian national team.

The 28-year-old full back moved to Old Trafford for €18m in 2015 following an outstanding three-year spell at Torino. But after falling out of favour at Manchester United, Darmian looks set to return to Turin this summer and join Serie A champions Juventus.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Old Lady secured a seventh consecutive Scudetto this season, fending off a strong title challenge from Napoli to continue their long reign as the champions of Italy.

Juventus are already close to confirming their first deal of the summer, with Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet set to put pen to paper on a four-year contract at the club.

But Corriere dello Sport (via ilBiancoNero) report that Darmian will come Juventus' first defensive signing of the summer, with Leonardo Spinazzola and Mattia Caldara also set to return following loan spells at Atalanta.

The Old Lady are finally set to be edging closer to a deal that will see their long term target Emre Can move to Turin on a free transfer this summer following months of speculation about the move.

Juventus have also emerged as a surprise destination for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić. The Serbian had been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, and Manchester United were believed to be leading the race for his signature.

