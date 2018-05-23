Mauro Icardi's Agent Reveals 'Big Clubs' Willing to Trigger Inter Striker's Release Clause

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Mauro Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara has revealed there has been a great deal of interest from a host of European super clubs willing to trigger the Argentine striker's release clause.

The Inter captain currently has his release clause set at a hefty €110m, but this has allegedly not dissuaded interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid who would be interested in signing the 25-year-old striker.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Icardi enjoyed yet another season of prolific goalscoring in Serie A this campaign, notching 29 goals throughout the season to claim a share of the Capocannoniere award with Ciro Immobile of Lazio.


His goalscoring exploits fired the Nerazzuri into the Champions League places on the final day of the season, thus attracting interest from a whole host of 'big clubs' across Europe.

Nara spoke to Radio Metro regarding the possibility of a big-money deal, saying: “There are some big clubs ready to pay the release clause, which is very high, but considering the figures that are circulating in football right now and the kind of player Mauro is, it’s not even that remarkable.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

“There are many clubs putting pressure on, but his priority is Inter. There will be a meeting with their director of sport and the priority as of today is to stay here.”

As a result of Inter securing Champions League football for the 2018/19 season, the Nerazzuri are naturally very keen to renew the contract of their prized asset, keeping him at the club as they look to return to the formidable force in Italy, and indeed Europe, that they once were.

“It irritates me when people underestimate Mauro, as he is wanted by the three best teams in the world," Nara added.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

“We’ll see what he does with Inter, the situation is he’ll either sign a renewal or leave, but the priority is to remain here and resolve the issue before we can go on vacation.”

With Icardi omitted from Argentina's World Cup squad destined for Russia this summer, he'll have plenty of time to consider his next destination without the added pressures of international football. However, it goes without saying that Inter fans will undoubtedly be keen to see their talisman donning the same blue and black jersey come the end of the summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)