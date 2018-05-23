Mikel Arteta Set to Sign 2 Year Contract Extension at the Etihad Following Unai Emery's Appointment

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Mikel Arteta is reportedly set for a two year extension on his contract as Manchester City, having narrowly missed out on the chance to become the first team manager at his former club Arsenal. Arteta has spent the last two years at City as joint assistant coach under Pep Guardiola.

The news of Unai Emery's appointment at the Gunners will surely be a tough pill to swallow having been reported to have come so close to take the reigns at the Emirates. It seemed as though Arteta's position was nailed on, but discussions over transfers hit a snag - and former PSG boss Emery has now been given the job.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, that disappointing blow is likely to be softened by a new contract at the Etihad, according to Daily Mail. Arteta will sign a two year extension on his current deal in Manchester - a valued asset for the Citizens.

The decision for an extension seems a pretty swift one. Both Guardiola and chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak contacted the Spaniard on Monday evening, and two days later he's set for a new contract. 

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

As for Arsenal, Emery has been officially announced after the manager's personal website seemingly broke the news slightly early on Tuesday night.

The experienced manager has enjoyed great success at both Sevilla and PSG in recent years, and had no troubles on the transfer front - unlike Arteta.

Arsenal are said to have been blown away by Emery's plans for the club when talking with the hierarchy in north London, and the Spaniard can now spend the summer preparing his side for next season.

