Report Claims Barcelona Could Sell 5 Players to Fund €90m Move for Antoine Griezmann

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Following their impressive La Liga winning season, Barcelona are reportedly looking to offload a host of players in order to fund the signing of Atletico Madrid talisman Antoine Griezmann.

With the World Cup fast approaching, Barcelona will look to conduct their business as efficiently as possible, with France striker Antoine Griezmann very clearly their top priority for the summer.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

However, before they approach league rivals Atletico Madrid with an offer, they must first offload a host of players deemed surplus to requirements at Camp Nou with the aim of raising a fee of around £90m, as reported by Spanish news outlet AS.

The France international, who scored 29 goals across all competitions this campaign, helping his club win the Europa League, is understood to have an £88m release clause written into his contract.

Subsequently, the likes of Andre Gomes, Paco Alcacer, Rafinha, Munir El Haddadi and Aleix Vidal have all been placed on the Barcelona chopping block, with the sales of the aforementioned players ostensibly bringing in enough money in order to fund the purchase of Griezmann.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Despite the 27-year-old striker's contributions to Los Rojiblancos this term, fans at the Wanda Metropolitano have not been impressed with the notion that Griezmann may leave them this summer, with a large contingent of fans booing and whistling the Frenchman in their 2-2 draw against Eibar.

Should Griezmann move to Barcelona this summer for the proposed fee of £90m, he will become the fourth most expensive player in history, behind only Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)