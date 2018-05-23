REVEALED: Who Are the Strongest English League Clubs at Home Over the Last 10 Years?

Manchester City and Manchester United have the best home records of any of the 92 clubs in the Football League over the course of the last decade, demonstrating the collective strength of Manchester since the start of the 2008/09 season.

Research provided by Your-Promotional-Code.co.uk can reveal that Manchester City, whose mega rich cash injection in the summer of 2008 perfectly coincides with the period in question, have taken 443 points at the Etihad Stadium over the last 10 seasons - that's 2.36 per game.

Manchester United have taken 339 at Old Trafford at an average of 2.34 per game.

The next strongest home team has been Chelsea, whose record at Stamford Bridge over the 10 year period stands at 421 points and 2.24 points per game. Arsenal (2.19), Tottenham (2.07) and Liverpool (2.03) are the only other sides to have averaged more than two points per game.

Leicester are strong at the King Power Stadium and place seventh on the list. The Foxes spent six of the 10 seasons in question in the Championship and League One and so have played more games than those consistently in the Premier League. It means that while they have taken more home points than both Tottenham and Liverpool, their points per game average is lower.

Everton, Cardiff and Sheffield United complete the top 10.

The very worst team in the '92' over the last 10 years has been Sunderland. Their home average of just 1.15 points per game makes the Stadium of Light statistically the easiest stadium in the top four divisions for away teams to collects points at.

Yeovil (1.29), Morecambe (1.32), Oldham (1.33) and Crystal Palace (1.35) are also at the wrong end of the table. West Brom have the 11th worst home record, while Aston Villa, despite their promotion efforts this season, have the 13th worst.

The 20 Best Performing Clubs at Home Since the Start of 2008/09 Season:

Rank Team Total Points Points Per Game 1. Manchester City 443 2.36 2. Manchester United 439 2.34 3. Chelsea 421 2.24 4. Arsenal 414 2.19 5. Tottenham Hotspur 387 2.07 6. Liverpool 381 2.03 7. Leicester City 401 1.89 8. Everton 347 1.84 9. Cardiff City 411 1.83 10. Sheffield United 411 1.79 11. Brentford 411 1.79 12. Bristol Rovers 397 1.74 13. Shrewsbury Town 397 1.74 14. Luton Town 396 1.74 15. Fleetwood Town 385 1.72 16. Derby County 389 1.71 17. Crawley Town 387 1.70 18. Burnley 359 1.69 19. Middlesbrough 374 1.69 20. Brighton & Hove Albion 380 1.69



