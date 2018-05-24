Crystal Palace Star Midfielder Waiting for Marseille Offer as Eagles Contract Talks Continue

By 90Min
May 24, 2018

Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye is awaiting a contract offer from Europa League runners-up Marseille, according to reports.

The Frenchman is out of contract with the Eagles next month, and despite talks taking place with a view to extending his three-year stay at Selhurst Park, the former Newcastle United man is reportedly keen on a move back to his home country, following spells with Lille and Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by NewsShopper.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Cabaye made 32 appearances for Roy Hodgson's Palace side as they fought to avoid relegation and maintain their Premier League status, and the Eagles would be keen on retaining the services of the 32-year-old.

However, should they look to extend the Frenchman's current contract, they will look to cut his wages, with Cabaye currently earning £100,000 per week with the London based club, placing him among their highest earners

The uncertainty regarding the midfielder's future won't come as any surprise to supporters however, with Cabaye himself admitting he wasn't sure whether or not he would remain at Palace beyond the current season earlier in the month

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)