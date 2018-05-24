Crystal Palace Star Midfielder Waiting for Marseille Offer as Eagles Contract Talks Continue

Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye is awaiting a contract offer from Europa League runners-up Marseille, according to reports.

The Frenchman is out of contract with the Eagles next month, and despite talks taking place with a view to extending his three-year stay at Selhurst Park, the former Newcastle United man is reportedly keen on a move back to his home country, following spells with Lille and Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by NewsShopper.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Cabaye made 32 appearances for Roy Hodgson's Palace side as they fought to avoid relegation and maintain their Premier League status, and the Eagles would be keen on retaining the services of the 32-year-old.

However, should they look to extend the Frenchman's current contract, they will look to cut his wages, with Cabaye currently earning £100,000 per week with the London based club, placing him among their highest earners

The uncertainty regarding the midfielder's future won't come as any surprise to supporters however, with Cabaye himself admitting he wasn't sure whether or not he would remain at Palace beyond the current season earlier in the month