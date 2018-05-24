Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Drops Major Hint Over Potential Move for Nabil Fekir

By 90Min
May 24, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heavily implied that the club will be looking for a player to replace Philippe Coutinho this summer.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a £60m move for Lyon captain Nabil Fekir. Should the Algerian midfielder move to Anfield, he would take up the role once occupied by Coutinho in supplying Liverpool's attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

And although Klopp did not speak about Fekir directly, the German has made his thoughts on where his squad needs improving very clear.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror (via Metro), Klopp said: "We need more quality.

"What do we do? We brought in Naby Keita already, an outstanding player. 

"We will bring in a couple more players, that will happen."

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Despite the impressive performances of Liverpool's attacking players this season, Klopp still expressed his wish to bolster his side's creative forces ahead of the new campaign.

"We played without Adam Lallana and half a season without Philippe Coutinho. Two of the best players in whole Premier League. 

‘They didn’t play on the pitch for us. 

David Ramos/GettyImages

"Can you imagine Phil Coutinho still in the team? And we play with the three up front and Phil at No.8, that would have been nice."

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev on the 26th of May, having knocked out Premier League champions Manchester City and scored 40 goals on their way to the final.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)