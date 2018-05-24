Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Drops Major Hint Over Potential Move for Nabil Fekir

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heavily implied that the club will be looking for a player to replace Philippe Coutinho this summer.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a £60m move for Lyon captain Nabil Fekir. Should the Algerian midfielder move to Anfield, he would take up the role once occupied by Coutinho in supplying Liverpool's attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

And although Klopp did not speak about Fekir directly, the German has made his thoughts on where his squad needs improving very clear.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror (via Metro), Klopp said: "We need more quality.

"What do we do? We brought in Naby Keita already, an outstanding player.

"We will bring in a couple more players, that will happen."

Despite the impressive performances of Liverpool's attacking players this season, Klopp still expressed his wish to bolster his side's creative forces ahead of the new campaign.

"We played without Adam Lallana and half a season without Philippe Coutinho. Two of the best players in whole Premier League.

‘They didn’t play on the pitch for us.

"Can you imagine Phil Coutinho still in the team? And we play with the three up front and Phil at No.8, that would have been nice."

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev on the 26th of May, having knocked out Premier League champions Manchester City and scored 40 goals on their way to the final.