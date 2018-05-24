Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Set to Partake in Religious Routine on the Day of the UCL Final

With Liverpool's Champions League final against Real Madrid fast approaching, Jurgen Klopp's Reds will preparing themselves to play the game of their lives on Saturday.

The Reds find themselves in their first Champions League final since their trip to Athens in 2007, and in their first European final since their Europa League outing in 2016. For many it will be a time for taking any available measure to endure they are in peak physical condition for the final - not so for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

For Salah and Mane, the night of the Champions League final will see them abstain from food and drink throughout daylight hours, as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan requires, as reported by Egyptian newspaper Al Masry al Youm.





Both of the Liverpool attackers are devout Muslims and have been observing the Islamic holiday of Ramadan throughout the build-up to the Champions League final since May 15th, and will continue to partake of the Islamic holiday until Eid al-Fitr on June 15th.

However, Liverpool fans will not have to worry about their attacking duo abstaining from food for the start of the match, with both player being able to break their fast at around 8:53pm Ukrainian time, just under an hour before kick off.

Between both Salah and Mane, they have notched 19 goals in the Champions League this season, with Liverpool fans hoping for a few more on Saturday, with the promise of a Champions League winners medal being the potential reward for their dedication to their faith.