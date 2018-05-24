Philippe Coutinho & Lionel Messi 'in Dispute' With Teammates Regarding Liverpool's UCL Final Chances

After completing a £142m move from Liverpool to Barcelona in January, Philippe Coutinho may never have imagined that less than six months on, his former club would be in the final of the Champions League.

However, after the Reds fought to knock out Porto, Manchester City and Roma, that is exactly what is happening, with Jurgen Klopp's men set to face off against current holders Real Madrid in Kiev on Saturday.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

And while many punters are anticipating a comfortable Real Madrid win, seeing Los Blacos secure a third UCL final win in a row, both the little Brazilian and Lionel Messi believe Liverpool are capable of causing an upset and lifting their sixth European Cup.

It is suggested by Spanish news outlet Diario Gol that after being given insider information on the Merseyside outfit by Coutinho, the Blaugrana's talisman Messi is confident of Klopp's men denying their El Classico rivals in Kiev.

Their fellow Barcelona stars are less than convinced however, and fear that Zinedine Zidane's experienced Madrid side will be too good for the Premier League side.

Subsequently, both Messi and Coutinho are at odds with their Barca cohorts, insisting that the Champions League final is far from an open and shut case.

Saturday's Champions League final will be the second time Liverpool have met Real Madrid at this stage of the competition, with the first meeting in 1981 resulting in a 1-0 win to the Reds courtesy of a goal from Alan Kennedy.