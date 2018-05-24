REVEALED: Zeljko Buvac's Behaviour at Stoke Could Explain His Liverpool Departure

Liverpool assistant manager Zeljko Buvac has been revealed to have shown some rather telling behaviour during his final game involved with the first team.



The Bosnian coach, dubbed 'the Brain' of the Reds' operations, has been on leave from the club due to 'personal reasons', with reports suggesting that Jurgen Klopp had discovered he had been in contact with Arsenal about potentially succeeding Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium .

Whether that is true is still not clear, but if it is and Klopp found out before Liverpool's game with Stoke on April 28, then it might go some way to explaining Buvac's odd behaviour at half time.



As reported by the Times , the 56-year-old had become increasingly distant with the rest of the Klopp's coaching staff in the lead up to the game, and at the half time interval Buvac sat on his own in another part of the dressing room.



He would normally study video clips with Klopp to try and make improvements for the second half, but that was not to be the case that day. Something, clearly, had happened.

Two days after the game, news broke of Buvac's period of leave, along with reports linking him with the Arsenal job.

